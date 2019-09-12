Road encroachment that has become Kasarani residents’ worst nightmare – VIDEO

We told you the story of a five-year-old boy was hit and left for dead by a boda boda rider in Kasarani on the evening of August 26, 2019.

The scene of the accident was along Mradi road, in Kasarani.

KNOCKED DOWN

On that fateful evening, Baby Nathan stood next to his mother as they waited for Mama Mboga to prepare their vegetable.

Minutes later, the little boy was lying on the ground having been knocked down by a boda boda rider who had two pillions.

After the incident, the boda boda rider and his two passengers took off leaving, the injured boy in a pool of blood.

At that time, Mama Nathan was in a state of shock thinking her son was dead.

That is the story of many more parents around Kasarani area.

NIGHTMARE

Nairobi News visited the scene of the accident and witnessed first-hand how road encroachment by traders has become nightmare to many area residents.

Walking along Mradi road and other roads within Kasarani that lead to estates and residential homes is very dangerous, especially for school going children.

Accidents, like that of Baby Nathan, have become common, with the residents blaming it on hawkers who have encroached on the roads.

Pedestrians have no choice but to walk on the roads because the hawkers have erected business structures next to the road blocking off the footpath.

Mornings and evenings have turned out to be nightmares for parents as they have to accompany their children to and from schools.

ENCROACHMENT

The residents have on many occasions asked the ward administrators to look into the matter, but months later nothing has been done.

According to the Nairobi County roads CEC Hitan Majevdia his office is aware of the road encroachment by traders in Kasarani.

“The complaint has reached our office but I have not yet visited the site. I’m planning to visit next week or the week after. But remember my department does not remove hawkers that is done by reinforcement and security guys. The team is already aware because even KeNHA has complained,” Majevdia told Nairobi News.

As we wait for the county government of Nairobi to act, there is a high risk that many more children, like Baby Nathan, may end up injured or killed in similar accidents in this area.

If footpath are not cleared off the traders, more school going children and other road users may be left with scars that will last a life time.