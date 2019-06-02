Luthuli Avenue now fully re-carpeted, to be reopened soon





Nairobi’s Luthuli Avenue, which has been closed for the last one week, has been fully re-carpeted.

However, no vehicles are allowed to move on the road as two tractors have blocked both ends of the road.

Workers on the road on Saturday told Nairobi News that they had finished re-carpeting it and that it could be open to motorists next week.

TO BE REOPENED

“We have finished our job and it is now up to the county government to decide when to reopen it to the public,” said one of the workers.

People running various businesses along the road could also not hide their joy as they said that it looked better.

“This place was always dusty and made most customers avoid coming here. Things have now changed,” said Abel Kariuki, who owns an electric shop along the street.

TRAFFIC RULES

Another businessman, Henry Kamau, asked motorists to observe traffic rules that will be enforced once the road is reopened to motorists.

He also asked the City Hall to enforce rules that will compel motorists against parking their vehicles infront of shops.

“We are asking the Governor to warn motorists from parking their cars anyhow along the road,” he said.