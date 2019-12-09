Kasarani commuters stranded as matatu operators protest poor state of road

Residents who use the Kasarani-Mwiki road to the city centre were on Monday morning forced to brace the morning rain after matatu operators went on strike over the pathetic state of the road.

Commuters had to walk to Roysambu to get vehicles to their destinations as boda boda riders took advantage of the situation and doubled their fares for those who could not walk.

Heavy rains had also flooded sections of the road.

The operators blocked the main road by parking buses on the road and blocking exits from the estate.

They also lit bonfires and those with private vehicles could not access the road which were barricaded with stones.

The matatu operators complained that the road had been rendered impassable and appealed to the county government to come to their aid.

Some sections of the road are flooded with rain water while others are overlaid with sharp stone fillings, making them a hazard to motorists and pedestrians.