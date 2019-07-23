Here are the CBD streets Sonko wants to spruce up

Three more streets within the Central Business District are set to get a facelift.

Banda Street, Accra lane and Gedi Lane will get the revamp at a cost of Sh24 million.

The spruce up will include construction of a pedestrian walkway, installation of lights and the painting of road markings.

Bicycle lanes and lanes for people with disability will also be set up.

“The decongestion plan will go on step by step until we have law and order in the CBD in order to create a conducive business environment for our investors and visitors,” said Governor Mike Sonko.

Roads and Transport County Executive Hitan Majevdia said the three streets have been earmarked following the constant misuse by touts and rogue matatu drivers.

“We are almost launching the revamped Luthuli Avenue and the road is now very friendly for pedestrians and cyclists. This is part of Sonko’s plan to decongest the CBD and we want to thank our partners including the UN-Habitat for their tremendous support,” said Mr Majevdia.

The county has embarked on a decongestion plan, with the first project being transformation of Luthuli Avenue into a one-way route.