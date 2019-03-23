Brace for traffic nightmare, contractor set to close parts of Ngong Road





The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has warned city motorists to expect traffic disruption on Ngong Road as construction works to expand it into a dual carriageway continue.

The disruption will last approximately 10 days from March 25 to April 5 between China Centre and Prestige plaza.

“This is occasioned by some minor works to rectify defects and improve the section. Diversion lanes will be provided for traffic use,” explained Kura.

The expansion of the road is due for completion in July.

Last month, construction works stalled following a tax disagreement between Kajiado County and a Japanese contractor.

The county blocked the contractor from collecting building materials, claiming it had not been paid cess.

The disagreement saw senior Transport Ministry officials holed up in a meeting with Governor Joseph Ole Lenku to resolve the stalemate.