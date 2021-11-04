Businessman Jamal Roho Safi wife asks for a divorce

The wife of Nairobi businessman Jimal Ibrahim, who is popularly known as Jamal Roho Safi, has asked him to prepare for a divorce.

The businessman, known to wield considerable influence in business circles in the Kenyan capital, has been struggling to maintain peace within his family ever since he brought in socialite Faith Makau, alias Amber Ray as his second wife.

And perhaps in a move that suggests she has given up on the fight with her co-wife, Jamal Roho Safi’s wife, only known as Amira, publicly wished his soon-to-be ex-co-wife Amber Ray a happy birthday on social media.

It all started when the businessman shared a video showing Amber Ray wishing her a happy birthday.

The 58-second video montage of Amber’s best moments was captioned; “Happy Birthday, have a great celebration today.”

Hours later, Amira, famously known as Being Amira, said she was done being ‘disrespected’.

“As from today, kindly consider me a single mum. Jamal, (please) get that divorce papers ready. I am not going to allow you to disrespect me again,” she wrote.

Jamal married Amber Ray in March 2021, only for the socialite to announce months later he’d parted ways with him.

Meanwhile, Amira and Amber never saw eye to eye and were once even involved in a verbal fight.

During a recent online interview on the matatu industry stakeholder revealed his relationship with the socialite started over five years ago as business partners.