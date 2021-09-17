Businessman implicated in Sh5 million deal gone sour

A man suspected of conning a businesswoman Sh5 million in a fake Cocoa butter oil deal was arraigned at Kibera law courts and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

Anthony Munene Mwongera was charged with obtaining Sh5.1 million from Lilian Kangendo on diverse dates between June 2016 and December 2019 within Nairobi with the intent to defraud.

He is accused of committing the offence while pretending he was in a position to supply her with Piqua seeds allegedly used to make Cocoa butter skin oil.

Mwongera is reported to have approached the complainant in 2016 and introduced a business proposal of selling black Piqua seeds which he informed her are lucrative being bought by a company in Nairobi that manufactures cocoa butter skin oil.

She was taken to a hotel in Isiolo where she met a trader with some of the seeds and a deal was struck after she fell into the tricks line, hook and sinker.

She started giving out money in instalments through Mpesa and bank transfers.

Mwongera later switched off his phone and went into hiding prompting her to report to the police.

The suspect was eventually arrested in Meru County.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke and was released on a Sh2 million bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.

The case will be mentioned on September 28.