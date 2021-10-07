Burundian in trouble for walking with a knife in town

Claude Nyezimana at the Milimani Law Courts. He was charged with preparing to commit a felony. PHOTO: Agatha Gichana

A Burundian national has told the court he elected to consistently carry a knife while going about his daily duties after receiving threats from unknown people.

Claude Nyezimana spoke when he was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on charges of preparing to commit a felony after he was found in possession of a kitchen knife at City Park Nairobi.

Nyezimana who appeared to be anxious and jittery at the dock pleaded guilty to the charges.

He told Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi that the knife was for self-defence.

“If somebody tells you that he is coming to kill you, what would you do?” he posed.

He was released on a cash bail of KSh 20,000/= until October 19, 2021, when the case will be mentioned.