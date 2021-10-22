Brown Mauzo dedicates new album to wifey Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika poses with her husband Brown Mauzo after the delivery of their daughter Princess. PHOTO: COURTESY

Vera Sidika poses with her husband Brown Mauzo after the delivery of their daughter Princess. PHOTO: COURTESY

Kenyan artist Brown Mauzo aka ‘Mr Lover Man’ appears to have taken the crown as the man who scored the heart of renowned socialite and entrepreneur Vera Sidika.

Not done, the singer has gone above and beyond to shine her with love ever since their exclusive union.

Having the reputation of a socialite has led Kenyans to believe the curvy entrepreneur belonged to the streets and settling for any man seemed more like a fantasy.

Many a potential suitor have tried to cuff the former Nairobi diaries show participant to no fruition of their dire efforts, with the most recent being her ex-lover Otile Brown, also a singer.

However, just when Kenyans thought that no man stood a chance, Brown Mauzo swooped in and managed to make the socialite say ‘I do’ to one man.

Further showcasing his love for Vera and leading Kenyans to believe that tattooing his wife’s name on his arm was the ultimate grand gesture of his unconditional love for her, he’s then shot an even bigger scheme to declare his profound love for his queen.

The ‘wote wazuri’ crooner has dedicated his newest and latest album entitled ‘V’ for Vera to his wife and daughter.

The 12-song album features Ndovu ni Kuu hitmaker Krispah, Kaa La Moto, Baraka the Prince, Masauti, and many more.

In the album, Brown gives fans a feel of his undying love for his family. He takes them through his emotions and ensures they get at least an idea of it all. “V the Album” marks Brown Mauzo’s first official album since his debut in the music scene back in 2014.

Taking to his social media pages, the artist shared a heartfelt message to his wife which read, “Dear my wife @queenveebosset, this is an album that I recorded and dedicated it to you and our daughter @princess_asiabrown.

You have been instrumental in my life since day one and I wanted to award you with something timeless…. These are my thoughts about our relationship. The album is titled “V” (Vera)” To which Vera Sidika responded saying, “Awww, this is one big surprise my love. Wow gosh the way I’ve been so busy breastfeeding @princess_asiabrown. we love you.”

The celebrity couple on Mashujaa day became the new celebrity parents in town for they were blessed with a bouncing baby girl, whom they named Asia brown.