Bodaboda rider in trouble for damaging colleague’s motorbike

A bodaboda rider who damaged a colleague’s motorbike after he declined to offer him a free ride to his house admitted charges of malicious damage to property but declined facts of the case.

Joseph Nganga admitted the charges of damaging Joseph Karanja’s motorbike at BP stage in Kawangware in Nairobi on December 12 but denied chasing after him while armed with a knife.

He is accused of wilfully and unlawfully damaging the bike worth Sh125,000.

The court heard that Nganga who operates as a bodaboda rider at the same stage arrived at the stage while drunk and ordered Karanja to take him home but declared he won’t pay.

Karanja declined and Nganga brandished a knife and chased after him.

After failing to catch him, he turned to his motorcycle and damaged it by cutting the seat, fuel tank and both tyres.

Nganga disputed some of the facts of the case and a plea of not guilty was entered for him.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on January 12, 2022 for fixing of hearing dates.