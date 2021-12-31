Bodaboda rider charged with stealing TV on Christmas day

A bodaboda rider who was betrayed by his motorcycle’s side mirror that was found at his neighbour’s house after allegedly breaking in and stealing was charged with burglary alongside his accomplice.

John Ngige was charged with burglary and theft alongside his accomplice Joel Wainaina.

They are accused of breaking into a dwelling house belonging to Caleb Owino and stealing his TV and a 13 – kilogram gas cylinder both worth Sh60,080 in Dagoretti on Christmas night.

Owino had spent the night at his brother’s and returned on Boxing Day to find his house having been broken into and the items missing.

He found a side mirror belonging to Ngige’s bike on a couch inside the house.

The bike was parked outside without the side mirror.

Wainaina was seen carrying the 43” TV and the gas cylinder by a resident who informed other members of the public.

The two were arrested and handed over to the police. They denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke of Kibera law courts.

They were released on a bond of Sh300,000 with one surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000 each. The case will be mentioned on January 13, 2022.