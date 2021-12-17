Boda boda rider charged with attempted theft

A motorbike rider who attempted to steal from a couple along Langata road before the couple overpowered him has been charged at Kibera law courts with attempted theft.

Herman Baraza was charged with attempting to steal a handbag from Maryann Chepkoech at Langata interchange area on December 13 contrary to section 389 as read with section 275 of the penal code.

Barasa had requested to carry the two to their destination but they refused since they were close to their home.

He allegedly kept following them demanding money and their mobile phones while threatening to harm them.

He is said to have grabbed Chepkoech’s handbag before turning to her boyfriend who he wanted to rob but he overpowered him and wrestled him to the ground and recovered the handbag.

The couple was joined by bodaboda riders and other members of the public who helped them restrain and detain Barasa until police arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Barasa denied the charges before principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000. The case will be mentioned on December 29.