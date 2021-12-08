Bobi Wine, EPL, most searched by Kenyans on Google in 2021

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Belgian striker Divock Origi on the pitch after an English Premier League match against Everton at Anfield on December 2, 2018. - Liverpool won the game 1-0. AFP PHOTO

Kenyans were most interested in the results of both the English Premier League and Ugandan elections in 2021, a report by Google has established.

The ‘Year in Search’ lists released by the online search engine also reveal that Kenyans retained an interest in the Kiambaa by-election results, the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Kazi Mtaani initiative, Standard Gauge Railway online booking, Pandora Papers, and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ruling.

The English Premier League is England’s most popular football competition comprising a galaxy of star footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo and Pierre Emerick Aubamayang.

Meanwhile, the Ugandan polls were spiced up by the entrance of musician Bobi Wine, who would go on to lose to strongman Yoweri Museveni in an election marred by violence and court battles.

Bobi Wine was the most searched foreign personality in Kenya, beating the likes of Tanzania President Samia Suluhu and Jack Ma.

The Kazi Mtaani initiative was started by the government to help the youth engage in informal jobs for pay so as to cushion them from the job losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pandora papers meanwhile, were a code name for an investigative report which implicated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family among a number of wealthy people who have stashed cash abroad.

Kenyans also searched on how to register for NHIF via M-Pesa and how to apply for Kazi Mtaani, how to write an application letter, how to write a CV, how to buy tokens, and how to style braids.

Covid-19 Registry was the top trending search query in the health category followed by AstraZeneca Vaccine. Chanjo Kenya, which is the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 Vaccination Portal, was the third trending search health query followed by the Moderna Vaccine.

Mukhisa Kituyi topped local personality’s searches while retired President Mwai Kibaki who celebrated his 90th birthday last November was second followed by Martha Koome with Eliud Kipchoge’s name search coming fourth.

Bobi Wine, Uganda’s opposition leader, US President Joe Biden, Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano were the top trending global personalities searches.

Here are the Top 10 Trending Searches by Kenyans in 2021:

1. EPL

2. Uganda Elections

3. Kiambaa By-Election Results

4. IEBC

5. Kazi Mtaani Application

6. BBI Ruling

7. KDF Recruitment 2021

8. SGR Booking

9. Pandora Papers

10. Afghanistan

Trending Global Personalities

1. Bobi Wine

2. Joe Biden

3. Fabrizio Romano

4. Museveni

5. Jack Ma

6. Kamala Harris

7. Naomi Campbell

8. Samia Suluhu

9. Jacob Zuma

10. Amanda Gorman