Bobi Wine drops new hit, dedicates it to Museveni

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as pop star Bobi Wine, speaks to people at Kibera slum in Nairobi on October 14, 2018. PHOTO | AFP

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as pop star Bobi Wine, speaks to people at Kibera slum in Nairobi on October 14, 2018. PHOTO | AFP

Ugandan politician Bobi Wine has dropped a new hit titled Ogenda a Luganda word which is loosely translated to mean You will fall.

Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, says the song is dedicated to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and seeks to highlight the atrocities committed by his military regime.

“For 36 painful years, Ugandans have been slaughtered, people have lost their property, there’s been land grabs. I am highlighting the atrocities that people fear to talk about,” added the opposition leader.

In addition, Bobi Wine says that the International community is to blame for the oppression Ugandans are going through since they are consistently funding President Museveni’s government.

However, the video details graphic grotesque images which Bobi Wine defends by saying that the reason for using the images was to portray what happened in Uganda.

“I challenge the General Yoweri Museveni to come and deny them. I challenge General Museveni’s government to prosecute me if at all I am defaming him,” he said.

Additionally, Bobi Wine still purports that his goal is to free Ugandans off the chains of slavery.

“It is about human rights that all of us should enjoy.”

Bobi Wine, the leader of National Unity Platform, has been rubbing shoulders with the government, a move that has seen him be get locked up in police cells.

The scuffle between the two began even before Uganda held its general elections on 14th January last year.

President Museveni win with 58.38% votes under his National Resistance Movement party did not auger well with Bobi Wine who claimed that the elections were rigged amongst other irregularities.