Blow for UDA as Ngirici dumps DP Ruto

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has announced she’s ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) political outfit in protest.

Considered a political powerhouse in Kirinyaga, Ngirici says she’s not happy in the DP’s camp as some officials in the party, whom she did not name, have overlooked her despite what she terms ‘heavy’ investment she’s made to the DP’s presidential bid.

She spoke in vernacular on Wednesday while donating food to residents in Mwea and Gichugu and confirmed she will vie for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate in 2022.

Not done, Ngirici also accused UDA of favouring area Governor Anne Waiguru, who is her main political opponent, and expressed fears that she will be rigged out during the party’s gubernatorial nominations.

Ngirici says she sensed danger when she was summoned to the UDA headquarters in Nairobi and asked Ngiricigiricito step down for Waiguru.

“When I appeared at the headquarters, the officials tried to convince me to give up my gubernatorial ambitions and vie for Mwea Parliamentary seat on UDA ticket. I refused as they were determined to kill my dream,” she claims.

She has also warned that political thuggery could be witnessed in the UDA primaries and asked those supporting it to watch out.

” If the UDA officials are telling me to vie for a junior seat, do you expect nominations to be free and fair?” she posed.

The politician has also urged Kenyans to elect leaders but not political parties in the next polls.

“In 2022, I will not stand with any political party. I will seek to be elected as a Governor as an individual and I’m confident that I will sail through.

She has also vowed not to rescind her decision following insults hurled at her by critics on social media.

“My decision is final and I will not retreat,” she added.

She also clarified that she had no grudges against the DP and wished him well in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, she maintained there remains a chance Kenyans could elect other presidential candidates such as Raila Odinga or Musalia Mudavadi.

” I’m eyeing the gubernatorial seat but the residents could elect any of those leaders I have mentioned as their President,” she stated.

Ngirici is said to have felt unease in UDA when Waiguru officially joined the party and was received by Ruto in Nairobi.

Prior to her exit, she has been giving a number of the DP’s rallies in central Kenya a wide berth.

Specifically, she kept away from Ruto’s recent tours of Embu where political rival, Waiguru who seemed to have replaced her was in attendance and even as she remains confident of retaining her supporters.