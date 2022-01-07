Edgar Obare loses IG account, again

Controversial blogger Edgar Obare says he has lost his second Instagram account in a span of six months.

In an update through his official Twitter handle, Obare said that his Instagram account operating under the name bnnke @bnnke has been disabled by the Instagram Management.

He has promised to appeal the decision.

“Good morning, so Instagram today decided to disable my account bnnke on Instagram. We are working to figure out what to do next, as we appeal this decision with Instagram. See you soon,” Obare wrote on Twitter.

A search on his account returns the message, ‘Sorry, this page isn’t available’. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram,”

On the twitter handle, the blogger, famously known as the tea master has already shared another Instagram account that has already garnered over 8000 followers.

In August 2021 the blogger lost his main account that bore his name. His Edgar Obare account was deactivated after he aired a controversial expose titled Wash Wash.

He immediately created the bnnke account which gained followers mainly owing to the gossip and business aspect of it.

Obare’s model of business is very lucrative with SMEs charged 3k per post on his Instastories off-peak while they are charged 7k on the days he is releasing juicy stories.