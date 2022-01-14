Betty Kyalo hints at joining politics

Betty Kyalo has hinted at joining politics ahead of the August 2022 polls.

The media personality is reportedly interested in vying for the Nairobi Women Representative seat.

“I’m consulting widely to see if that’s the best seat for me,” she told Nairobi News.

After cutting her teeth at KTN and K24 as a sassy presenter, Kyalo has also emerged as a popular social media influencer and successful businesswoman.

She owns a salon and barbershop in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Should she join politics, the mother of one will join other journalists who’ve ditched the newsroom for politicking.

Others include Raphael Tuju, Naisula Lesuuda, Mohammed Ali, Yusuf Hassan Abdi, Sabina Wanjiru Chege, Gathoni Wamuchomba and Granton Samboja.

Should she go for the Women Rep seat, she could face off with the likes of incumbent Esther Passaris, and Rachel Shebesh, who is reportedly gunning to reclaim the seat.