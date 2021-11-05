Betty Kyallo partners to launch beauty product line

Ex-Tv girl Betty Kyallo and film producer Eugene Mbugua have partnered to develop a beauty product line.

The duo is joined in the venture by Suzie Wokabi, founder of Kenyan cosmetics brand Suzie Beauty.

Mbugua expressed confidence the project will be a success.

“At @dr_tv.ke we are committed to responding to emerging consumer needs and ensuring that we can sustainably produce and tell bold African stories. We’re happy to start a journey with @bettymuteikyallo to develop a content-driven beauty product line. The next few months are exciting for us, and we can’t wait to have this content-driven product out on shelves,” wrote Mbugua.

Eugene Mbugua has earned his place in the film industry as a successful Kenyan filmmaker, producer, director, and entrepreneur.

He is also the founder and Chief Executive of Young Rich Television.

Kyallo, meanwhile, also shared news of the partnership, highlighting her excitement for the newfound business endeavor.

“Well God Does it again! A New Beauty Line Beckons! Wow! I’m in Awe of God’s Sufficiency. So I’m truly humbled to be working with a Brilliant, Innovative, Forward-thinking team with Amazing energy to create Kenya’s next ‘Big Thing’ in the Beauty industry. I can’t wait to show the success of this journey that officially began today with the signing. I am thrilled to create something for The Beautiful African Woman whose aspirations can never be dimmed and trampled on,” she explained.

Since quitting mainstream media last year, Kyalo has emerged as an entrepreneur and businesswoman who takes full advantage of her huge following on social media to advance and market products.