Betty Bayo heaps praise on new bae

Betty Bayo with his new boyfriend whose identity is yet to be known. PHOTO: COURTESY

Betty Bayo with his new boyfriend whose identity is yet to be known. PHOTO: COURTESY

Gospel singer Betty Bayo has finally revealed the face of her new bae.

She made public the image of the lucky man as the couple celebrated its second anniversary.

It comes months after she also shared pictures of her engagement party with her fans on social media in an event that was attended by only close friends and family.

At the right time, I, the LORD, will make everything beautiful… Isaiah 60.22. Thanks for your prayer and love,” she captioned the photo.

The Udahi hit maker has however left her fans guessing after she opted not to reveal the identity of her new boo, just yet.

“Finally, It has been 2yrs since we met each other and became good friends, what led thereafter no one can explain it. I had to take time to get to know you better. What really inspired me was how you feared God, respected me, and the love you showed towards me and the kids,” she wrote.

Bayo parted ways with her husband and father to her two children, controversial preacher Victor Kanyari.