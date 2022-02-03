Miss USA Cheslie Krys dead in suspected suicide

Beauty queen Roshanara Ebrahim has mourned Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst who was reported dead on Sunday.

Kryst is reported to have jumped from a Manhattan building and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ebrahim expressed her sadness over the incident, highlighting the underlying issues that most famous people could be going through.

“Rest in Peace beautiful @chesliekryst 🌸💐 your action to take your own life is a statement to the fact that pain lies even behind the most beautiful and accomplished smiles. My deepest condolences to her loved ones. I’m truly heartbroken by how the world as it is has managed to programme the majority into hardened expressions of love and care,” Roshanara Ebrahim wrote on Instagram.

“The gentler souls feel everything. I feel everything. Involuntary empathy. In Swahili, We say, “Tubembelezane kimapenzi” That’s means, let’s nurture each other into greater expressions of love. An open heart heals. This is especially important for friends, family, co-workers and partners to understand,” she went on.

She emphasized on the importance for people to be considerate with each other and avoid saying something that might be harmful to the other person.

Roshanara has been a champion on matters of mental health.

“One never knows the extent of a battle another is fighting. Let us please be gentle with each other and nurture each other’s vulnerability beyond all the noise and petty talk. As someone that has been on the edge, a little kind and heartfelt word in a moment of insecurity or even a natural low from one you love could fuel a journey to more happiness,” Roshanara Ebrahim said.

In 2016 the reigning Miss Universe Kenya became a victim of depression after she was dethroned from her title Miss World Kenya.

This is after nude pictures of her were leaked by her ex-boyfriend. She then sought legal redress suing her ex-boyfriend and the Miss World Kenya franchise.

And although the court ruled in her favour the ordeal took a toll on her. During a previous interview she explained how at the time she felt that her life was over and this realisation drove her to have suicidal thoughts.

But thanks to the strong support she received from her family she was able to overcome the depression.