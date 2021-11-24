Beautician Carey, hubby Benito wow fans with their fine acting skills

Share this via PWA

Makeup artist, Carey Priscilla and her husband Benito Muriu. PHOTO | COURTESY

Makeup artist, Carey Priscilla and her husband Benito Muriu will be featuring in Centrosinema, an Inooro acting show.

On their debut in the night show, the couple showcased their acting skills in Kikuyu language.

“Tonight @inoorotv. And yes we’re actors as well,” the couple announced on their Instagram page.

The show will also feature former Tahidi High actor Omosh.

The news has been well received by the couple’s fans who showered the duo with messages of encouragement.

“I watched it and I just had to tell my mum these guys are married for real,” said Cera_Kamau.

“U guys are comedians, can’t wait to watch this,” wrote Miriam.Ndutah.

“This is amazing,” penned Kariuki_njogu254.

“Can’t wait for the drama to continue,” said josiemburus.

“Wow I love it already,” wrote Aliciah_moh.

“Oooh my! I can’t wait to watch this,” penned mis_nimo.

“Can’t wait,” said gathigia_njogu.

“Wow can’t wait to see you tonight,” wrote trizah125.