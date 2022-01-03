Bar owner, police officers clash over Sh57,000 party bill

A row has erupted between an entertainment joint and the Murang’a South Security Committee over a pending Sh57,000 end-of-year party for officers.

The officers gathered at the bar on December 3 and consumed drinks and food worth Sh87,000 but paid only Sh30,000, promising to clear the balance the following day.

The proprietor of Three Rivers Resort Maragua, Mr Mathew Mwangi, had asked to be paid with no success.

The problem arose from what they called negative media publicity about the party, said some members of the security committee, who did not want to be named.

“You people in the media intercepted the letter that sought assistance from bar owners to help us fund the party. The negative publicity made most of the bar owners refuse to volunteer resources,” said a source.

According to a letter signed by Deputy County Commissioner Mawira Mungania, bar owners were supposed to contribute to a budget for alcoholic and soft drinks, meat stew, chapati, rice, ugali, greens and mineral water.

The budget also included the cost of hiring trainers, tents, chairs and décor, grounds and a public address system.

The letter cited Maragua Assistant County Commissioner Joshua Okello as the coordinator of resource mobilisation.

But bar owners leaked the letter to the media, arguing that the government was coercing them to treat officials to merrymaking even after they had worked against their businesses in “draconian” Covid-19 containment measures.

They felt they could not justify treating security officers to a food, drinks and dance party.

“They know very well that they had declared our 2020 bar licences null and void in March and there were no refunds. In 2021 all bar owners were forced to pay full rates in August and in 2022 we will be expected to pay once again,” said Isaac Kagwi, an official with their welfare union in Murang’a County.

In harsh economic times, he argued, people should individually fund their lifestyles, saying bar owners believed the government owed them a Christmas treat by waiving the 2022 licence fees.

The security officers told Nation.Africa that efforts on December 15 to have attendees split the bill among themselves failed because those who did not drink alcohol party rejected the proposal.

On Saturday, Murang’a South sub-County police Commander Alexander Shikondi said “we were not at Three Rivers as a security committee,” suggesting that those who incurred the bill did it in their individual capacities.

“Muranga South security never had any party at Three Rivers. Kindly confirm the source of information. Happy new year and have a relaxing day,” Mr Shikondi to our inquiries.

While Mr Shikondi is in charge of regular-duty police officers, Mr Mungania is the boss of the national government administration officers.

Mr Mungania and Mr Okello did not respond to our queries about the pending bill.

Reached for comment, Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said he was not aware of the bill.

“It sounds like a customer-seller conflict that can be addressed through dialogue. We can only get involved as the seniors to ensure that the government’s face does not come out as that hell-bent on conning (people),” he said.

“If the bill is genuine, the organisers should pay up and I will insist on that. That is a petty issue that should be dealt with to save face.”

