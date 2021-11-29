Bahati’s wife celebrates step-daughter on her birthday

LEFT: Yvette Obura and her daughter Mueni. RIGHT: Bahati with his two daughters Mueni and Heaven. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Singer Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua has sent a loving message to her step-daughter Mueni Bahati on her sixth birthday.

In an Instagram post, Diana also asked her fans to suggest a gift for little Mueni.

“Isn’t she adorable. Happy 6th birthday to this baby girl of ours @MUENI_BAHATI. I love you to the moon and back. You are a blessing in our lives and I can’t wait to blow more candles with you,” she posted.

Bahati’s baby mama, Yvette Obura, has in the past disclosed her cordial relationship with Diana.

Three weeks ago, on her birthday Yvette posted, “Happy birthday Mama Heav @diana_marua. On this day I want you to know that I appreciate you,I love you and I thank God for you. You’ve been nothing but selfless, understanding, giving, loving and caring not only to @mueni_bahati but to everyone else around you. I pray in your new age that your cup will continue overflowing with peace, love, favor and breakthroughs. We love you so much and I’ll give you your flowers when you’re still alive because you deserve it.”

Diana on the other hand has treated Mueni as one of her children and posted about it in matching clothes with her biological daughter Heaven Bahati.