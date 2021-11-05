Bahati baby mama sends sweet birthday wishes to wife

Singer Bahati’s baby mama and wife are dishing out free lessons on how maturely co-exist.

Earlier this week, the singer’s baby mama Yvette Obura sent out a birthday message to Diana Marua, a lady who succeed her as the Wewe ni Mungu hitmaker’s better half.

Not done Yvette showered praises at Marwa, referring to her as a loving and caring person to not only the children but everyone around her.

“Happy birthday Mama Heav @diana_marua . On this day I want you to know that I appreciate you, I love you and I thank God for you. You’ve been nothing but selfless, understanding, giving, loving, and caring not only to @mueni_bahati but to everyone else around you. I pray in your new age that your cup will continue overflowing with peace, love, favour and breakthroughs. We love you so much and I’ll give you your flowers when you’re still alive because you deserve it. Happy birthday once more @diana_marua,” wrote Yvette Obura.

Diana is married to Bahati and the couple is blessed with two children namely Heaven and Majesty.

Meanwhile, Yvette dated Bahati, real name Kelvin Kioko, before he met Diana.

They are blessed with one child.

Yvette’s current birthday wish suggests a turnaround in their fortunes as she had in 2018 revealed co-parenting with Bahati was difficult, adding that the singer’s marriage had complicated matters.

While also fingering what she claimed was infidelity by the singer for their break-up, a supposedly emotional Yvette also suggested the couple have been arguing a lot on how to co-parent.