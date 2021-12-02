Baby mama unfollows comedian Mulamwa on Instagram

Comedian Mulamwah and baby mama Carrol Sonie have unfollowed each other on social media, sparking rumors of a breakup.

Speaking to YouTuber Eve Mungai, Mulamwah, real name David Oyando said it was not the right time to talk about his relationship with Sonie, born Carol Muthoni.

“I would not like to talk about that now. I would not like to add a comment on that. We shall definitely talk about it but not now. We shall have a sit-down, a long one,” he said.

The couple welcomed their first child together about two months ago.

The comedian, while sharing the news with his fans, termed the birth of their baby girl Keilah Oyando, as a ‘miracle’ and thanked Sonie for blessing him with the wonderful gift.

It will not be the first time the couple is going separate ways.

In October last year, Mulamwah announced that their relationship of two years has ended.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make at all, especially at this point in my life. It has been a tough year already for me, and for both of us too, almost losing everything. But all this happening now has been synergized and augmented by the recent ‘anthology’ of events best known to us,” he wrote on Instagram.

The couple reunited after three months, with Mulamwah making the announcement on his Instagram in style, by uploading a video showing them vibing to Zuchu’s hit love song ‘sukari’.