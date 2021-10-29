Aunt Jemimah makes return after forced sabbatical

Comedian Wangari Nguri has made a comeback after a month-long break occasioned by the death of her child.

The content creator had earlier announced news of the death on social media.

“On 29:9:21, my girl arrived at 34weeks, sleeping. I held her in my arms and said goodbye. I am broken, oh so broken that there was nothing I could do to bring her back to life. I therefore will be taking a sabbatical to mourn my Nduta the best way I know how and for as long as it takes. Thank you for the love and support. Auntie will be back,” she explained.

Commonly referred to as Aunt Jemima, Nguri produced a clip of one of her skits and uploaded it on his Facebook page, which has 700,000 followers.

The move left most of her colleagues and fans excited and some flooded her posts with encouragement messages.

“We missed you,” wrote Blessed Njugush.

Auntie is back…missed you sana. Lakini umeamua kudeal now kitaliban…Love you auntie and welcome back,” Sonia mwangi said.

“Can’t wait. Welcome back, auntie jemimah,” penned CharlieCharliso.

