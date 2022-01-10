Atheists in Kenya on a recruitment spree

Atheists in Kenya Society are on a recruitment spree.

In a post by the organization made public, it also listed the benefits members get from joining the society.

The society will provide members and their immediate families, a spouse and children, with a Sh 20,000 for medical cover and Sh 20,000 to cater for funeral expenses.

Members can also request for legal assistance in circumstances where they are discriminated against or if they want to write their will if they prefer to be cremated.

During weddings, birthdays, and baby showers, the society will provide gifts to the members and, in some cases, grace the celebrations.

Members will also get 25 percent discounts on books, t-shirts and other promotional materials.

They will also be given priority for funding, sponsorship and training that have been organized in partnership with other organizations.

All members are eligible to vote during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and special General Meeting (SGM).

The move comes barely a week after the society accused its former secretary Seth Mahiga of fraud.

Mahiga is alleged to have withdrawn an undisclosed amount of money from the society’s bank account without the knowledge of the Executive Committee.

AIK President Nyende Mumia said that members of the committee were shocked when they visited their bank on Friday, only to find a huge sum was missing from their account.

“The new executive committee, including myself, the incoming Treasurer Samson Mbavu and the incoming Secretary Mary Kamau had visited KCB today only to be informed that the former Secretary Seth Mahiga, had withdrawn funds from the Society’s bank account without our authority,” Mumia said in a statement posted on their social media.

Mahiga resigned from AIK in May 2021, saying he was no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya as he had found Jesus Christ.

“This evening, regretfully, our Secretary Mr. Seth Mahiga made the decision to resign from his position as Secretary of our society. Seth’s reason for resigning is that he has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya,” Mumia announced in a press statement.

An atheist is a person who does not believe in the existence of a god or any gods.