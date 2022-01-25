Arya Starr set for Nairobi tour

Arya Starr one of Africa’s fastest rising stars is set to perform in Nairobi next month at a Thrift social pre-valentine event.

The 19 year old Beninese-Nigerian singer and songwriter shot to stardom last year after releasing her self-titled EP and the single Away.

The Bloody Samaritan hitmaker confirmed the Kenyan visit which will take place at the Impala Grounds via Twitter.

“Kenya!!! It’s about that time,” wrote Arya

Kenya !!! It’s about that time 🤍👼🏾 https://t.co/E9MdPpAowO — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) January 23, 2022

Arya will be performing at the Impala Grounds on February 12.

The fast-rising star came into the limelight in 2021, after the release of her hit song Bloody Samaritan.

The singer released her socially conscious album 19 & Dangerous last year which has since racked up millions of global streams.

“20 million + streams across all platforms in 6 months by a 19 year old girl, it’s not easy abeg,” Arya wrote on twitter.

“Thrift Social and AIRBEAT presents to you Ayra Starr live in Nairobi on the 12th February 2022.Come and experience a pre valentine’s vibe with us at the Impala grounds. From 4pm till late with a host of local acts and top tier mix master Djs.”

The last Thrift Social event was four weeks ago in December; Pianochella. South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and DJs TXC headlined the successful concert.