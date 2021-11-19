Arrow Bwoy hints at taking relationship with Nadia Mukami to the next level

Singer Arrow Bwoy has opened up about his thoughts on marriage, while also hinting at tying the knot with his longterm girlfriend Nadia Mukami.

“I feel I’ve gotten myself a special person. The wedding will come at its own time. What matters right now is that there’s a good vibe between me and her,” Arrow Bwoy (real name Ali Yusuf) said during Nadia’s birthday bash.

“We are young lovers, we make mistakes every day and we learn from our mistakes. Time will come,” he said.

The artiste went on to describe Nadia as a wife material and adding that she is someone he vibes with perfectly.

“She is an amazing person. I think right now if you are looking for a partner, look for someone you vibe with, because people don’t always get along. It’s never perfect, like on our side, there are times we don’t get along, but she is someone who I can sit down with and talk things through,” he said.

For the longest time the pair not only kept their relationship secret but even denied it publicly. However, during Nadia’s birthday at the weekend, Arrow Bwoy reiterated that he wasn’t in it for clout.

“We are not here to prove anything. Whoever will believe, will believe. As of now, let my relationship with Nadia be like a bible. The way you read it and interpret it, it’s up to you. At the end of the day, it’s our life, it’s my life,” said the Kenyan dancehall artiste.