Are Kenyan women stingy?

This is a question that has been discussed at length on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Men in support of the statement argue being in a relationship with a woman in Kenya, even those that are working, is so demanding on the financial front, so much that it can be compared to supporting an underage orphan.

Some men have also say the best gift they’ve received from their girlfriend is a handkerchief or couple or boxers.

There are a few exceptions to this rule though, with socialite Korazon Kwamboka for instance, revealing she’s had to severally fly out his baby daddy to the Coast and Tanzania for holidays.

“If you are the type to buy your man boxers, I do not fall into the category,” she once said, while calling our cyber bullies.

This discussion has moved on to the mainstream media at the weekend, with musician Justina Syokau and blogger Aoko Otieno differing on which way forward during an interview on NTV.

Syokau, best known by her Twendi Twendi two hit, is of the opinion women should not spend on men, basing this conclusion on her failed marriage where she reportedly invested much and quit with nothing.

The singer stresses that men should be responsible and authoritative.

“If you are a woman and you are dishing money to your man then know you are a ‘bought’,” she said during the interview.

Aoko is of a very different opinion, arguing that a woman needs to support her man financially.

Aoko turns to the Holy Book to stress her point.

“In Proverbs 31, a woman is asked to be hardworking and submissive,” says Aoko, known to issue controversial statements on this subject on her social media page, where she commands a huge following.

The blogger also says love should be the gauge of a relationship but not money.