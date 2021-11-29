Anerlisa Mungai: My heart now only beats for Kenyan men

After he failed marriage to Tanzanian RnB star Ben Pol, Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Mungai has now said she is keen on getting back on the dating scene, only this time the man who will win her heart will have to be a Kenyan.

In an interview with the Tanzanian media, Anerlisa said her heart now only beats for Kenyan men.

Anerlisa has been on the market since she ended her marriage to Ben Pol, whose real name is Bernard Michael Paul Mnyang’anga.

She has lately been serving inviting looks to suitors on her social media platforms.

Anerlisa was however guarded when the subject of her collapsed marriage was raised during the interview.

“I would rather not talk about it. I would say a lot but I will restrain myself because of the respect I have for my family and their privacy,” she said.

But she revealed that she was shocked and devastated when her former hubby converted from Christianity to Islam during their marriage and how it caused a rift between them.

“He converted then after two weeks he reverted back to Christianity. I was shocked by his decision,” she said.

“But I don’t regret dating and marrying him. Everything is a lesson. And when people split they move on,” she added.

Though short-lived, the couple’s marriage was highly eventful. The ‘Moyo Mashine’ hitmaker even released songs featuring the Kenyan rich kid as a video vixen.

However, two months into the marriage, the couple broke up. They later reunited before separating again in February 2021.

The multitalented Tanzanian singer would later say that he did his best to keep their marriage, but it didn’t work, and they decided to go their separate ways.