American rapper shares video of Kibaki confirming he only has one wife

American female rapper Cardi B has reacted to a decade-old video of retired President Mwai Kibaki informing the world that he only owns one wife.

Via a post on Twitter, Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, captioned the video with a smiling face with sunglasses.

In the video, Kibaki who is standing beside his wife Lucy (now deceased), is heard emphasizing he only has one wife perhaps in response to reports that he was more than friends with former Othaya lawmaker Mary Wambui.

“I want to make it very clear that I have only one dear wife, Lucy, who is here. And I do not have any other, ask any question I will reply,” said Kibaki, in the presence of his wife Lucy who looked furious.

The then First Lady then asked the journalists present to any question they needed to, or forever remain silent.

“Ask now or never,” Lucy said.

The video might have caught the attention of the musician as she was recently reported to be in a similar situation to Lucy.

In 2019, cheating allegations against her husband emerged two years after the couple got married.

“He cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him. A lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she explained in a recent interview.

Cardi says she relied on prayer to get her through this difficult part of her marriage.