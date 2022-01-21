American comedian Steve Harvey ‘adopts’ Elsa Majimbo

American TV presenter and comedian Steve Harvey says he is ready to to mentor Kenyan internet sensation in his acting career.

He made this commitment when the 20-year old made an appearance on Harvey’s Facebook Watch show on Thursday.

Harvey, one of the most popular TV hosts and entertainers in the world, also offered to adopt Majimbo while sharing his TV contact.

“Elsa you got an uncle in the United States, anytime you need something, Uncle Steve got you and I’m going to give you all the advice you want.”

“I’m going to adopt you as my niece, I will give you my phone number…I don’t care what you need, if you need anything, you need a place to go, you need some help, you need some advice, you wanna talk to somebody, you call me. I’m serious, and I don’t want to let anything happen to you,” said Harvey.

Harvey said his move was aimed at connecting the two worlds between Africans and African-Americans.

“It’s been one of my main goals to bridge the gap between Africa and African Americans. If you’ve never been you have to go, but you know what I love about it? It’s the first time in my life that I wake up in the morning and I’m not a minority.”

Majimbo explained in the interview her family members still do not think she is funny, while claiming she is the least funny person in her family.

The invite on Harvey show and his acceptance as her mentor is yet another cap in the feather of Majimbo who at just 20, has travelled the world and landed mega endorsement deals.

She became an internet sensation at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through funny videos which features her saying satirical jokes while munching on crisps.

The comedian currently resides in the United States after moving from Kenya to South Africa.