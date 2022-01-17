Alfred Mutua speaks on viral photo with woman

Alfred Mutua has appeared to dismiss reports that he’s moved on after a recent public spat with long term girlfriend Lillian Nganga.

This as the Machakos governor used his social media pages to set the record straight after a picture of him posing with an unknown lady made rounds on social media.

The politician also warned Kenyans to stop speculating on his personal life.

“I’m requested daily by many people to pose for photos. I humbly agree. I take photos with strangers – men, women, groups, kids, families, etc. They usually post the photos. This does not mean KNOW them or that I am in business or friends with them. Wacheni Mucene,” Mutua’s post read.

The photo of Mutua and the lady was reportedly taken at the Kenyan coast in recent months.

Mutua was caught up in controversy in recent times after he announced the death of a wife to a senior politician, only to delete the social media post moments later and apologize and claim he’d been misinformed.