Alfred Mutua speaks after Lillian Nganga rant

Machakos governor Alfred Mutua and his ex-girlfriend Lillian Nganga at his birthday bash. PIC: COURTESY

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has spoken for the first time since it emerged he is involved in a property row with his ex-girlfriend Lillian Nganga.

Mutua, who is currently in the USA, used words from American writer Max Ehrmann’s poem Desiderate in his remarks.

“Go placidly amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons,” Mutua stated.

Nairobi News could not immediately establish if these words were linked to the stand-off with Nganga.

On Thursday, Nganga who’s been dating Mutua for the past decade claimed she had been receiving death threats ever since she separated with him.

She also shared court documents indicating there existed a property tussle between the ex-lovebirds.

Mutua and Nganga announced what appeared to be an amicable split in August. She also confirmed relinquishing the role as Machakos governor First Lady.

Mutua has announced he will be contesting for the presidency in 2022.