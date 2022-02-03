Alfred Mutua in Australia for ‘family’ visit

Months after Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua endured a messy split with long term girlfriend Lillian Nganga, the politician has not only flown halfway round the world to visit his family in Australia, and made sure the world knows about it.

Just like Nganga, Mutua and his ex-wife Dr Josephine Thitu were previously also embroiled in a custody dispute over their three children who are living in Australia before they separated.

Come Wednesday, the governor shared a picture while in Australia, saying that he’d spent quality time with his amazing loved ones.

“Homeward bound after spending quality time with my amazing loved ones. As a friend of mine called Prof says, once in a while it is good to “eat life with a big spoon,” he tweeted.

But the seasoned politicians fell short of sharing images of his family members.

Mutua and Nganga both released individual statements in August last year saying that they had parted ways.

Nganga said: “Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long-term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run, and I am grateful to God, he brought us together. We remain friends.”

What followed was accusations and counter accusations which left many wondering what could have happed.

The Machakos County boss first publicly announced that Nganga was the First Lady in 2014 through a Facebook post that caused a stir on social media.

She has since moved on and is currently dating musician and rapper Julius ‘Juliani’ Owino.

Mutua and Ms Thitu got married in July 2000 and separated in August 2015 citing irreconcilable differences.

In 2018, Mutua rushed to court seeking division of the property acquired during his 15-year marriage to Ms Thitu, but Justice William Musyoka not only dismissed the case but also ruled that the Governor will have to pay for the cost of the suit.

At the centre of this dispute between the governor and his ex-wife are expansive property in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni including prime plots in Mavoko town, Kamulu, plus a palatial home believed to be within Westlands in Nairobi.

Ms Thitu also told court she was holding these properties in trust of the three children she sired with the governor during their marriage.

That was the second public fallout between the two.

Back in 2014, Mutua rushed to court seeking custody of the three children. In the court papers, he claimed his ex-wife had secretly flown the children out the country to Australia.