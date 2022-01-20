Alarm over increase of suicide cases in Kenya

The sudden death of Capital FM’s disc jockey Alex Murimi Nderi better known as Dj Lithium has lifted the lid on the increased suicide cases in the country.

Dj Lithium, known for his mastery on the decks and producer of the stations breakfast show, died at work and left a suicide note citing family issues as some of the reasons behind his decision.

His death comes hours after that of Kevin Gesire, a state counsel attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kitui County.

Gesire is reported to have taken his own life after spending the last hours of his life partying with friends.

He also left a suicide note suggesting he was struggling in life despite not showing any depression signs.

And last weekend, Joshua Bosire, younger brother to missing journalist Bogonko Bosire, died by suicide as doctors fought to save his life.

His sister Winnie confirmed the incident but added the deceased didn’t show any depressions signs.

And last month a 26-year-old woman in Murang’a County is reported to have killed her two daughters by poisoning them before taking her own life by hanging.

The woman had left behind a suicide note, accusing her husband of driving her to take the drastic action, Kakuzi Deputy County Commissioner Angela Makau confirmed.

The rise in suicide cases comes at a time a Taskforce on Mental Health recommended mental illness be declared a National Emergency of epidemic proportions.

In Kenya, it is estimated that one in every 10 people suffer from a common mental disorder.

Depression and anxiety disorders are the leading mental illnesses diagnosed in Kenya.