Al Jazeera’s embarrassing Uhuru-Jomo goof

International media house Al Jazeera English news channel which headquartered in the Middle East was forced to correct one of their stories on on Wednesday after they referred to President Uhuru Kenyatta as Jomo Kenyatta.

In their story titled, ‘Ethiopia conflict threat to wider regional security: Blinken’, A Jazeera, whose news management rotates between broadcasting centres in Doha and London mistook the names of Kenya’s current present, Uhuru, and his father, Jomo, who was the country’s first president.

“A previous version of this story referred to Jomo Kenyatta as Kenya’s incumbent president. That was incorrect. The current president of Kenya is Uhuru Kenyatta, son of the late Jomo Kenyatta, who was Kenya’s first president,” the correction read.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is the highest ranking US official from the administration of President Joe Biden to visit sub-Sahara Africa.

Blinken arrived in the country late Tuesday night in Nairobi, Kenya, and he will travel on to Nigeria and Senegal in a five-day trip.