Akuku Danger suffers setback in road to recovery

Popular comedian Mannerson Oduor Ochieng, better known by his stage name Akuku Danger, has reportedly developed a heart infection, complicating his road to recovery.

The development was shared by fellow actress Sandra Dacha days after she’d hinted he would soon be discharged from hospital.

“Dear Lord, he needs to go back to his house. Please heal him,” she wrote on Instagram.

The comedian has asked his supporters to help him offset the Sh1.5 million hospital bill.

“For those who’ve contributed and those still contributing, from the bottom of my heart I say thank you very much. Keep praying for me,” he said.

The comedian was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) at a Nairobi hospital but later discharged, only to be rushed back after a few days.

Akuku Danger’s employer Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill disclosed he was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person’s lifetime.