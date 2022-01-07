Ailing Akuku Danger out of danger, seeks financial help

Comedian Akuku Danger is responding well to treatment, reports say, as his medical bills rise to Sh1.8 million.

Nairobi News understands the comedian, born Mannerson Oduor, who’s been admitted at the Nairobi hospital for the past week, has since been moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) as he can now breath without the help of machines.

“He has been transferred from the ICU to the HDU, we thank God,” explained actress Sandra Dacha, who has been updating the public on his health condition.

“His lungs were failing but they are now regenerating well🙏. The kidneys got a small infection but they did a dialysis and they are healing 🙏.”

Dacha expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported Akuku in any way during his hospitalisation.

“ The hospital bill is rising day by day. We are at 1.8M as at today. Kindly msichoke kutuma pesa (don’t tire of sending what you can). Help us clear the bill. Bora mgonjwa apone. Shukran. (The important thing is to see him back in good health. Thanks.)

“Paybill – 891300, Account name – Akuku,” added Ms Sandra Dacha.

Akuku Danger’s employer Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill recently disclosed that the comedian was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person’s lifetime.

“Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you is what has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live.

“Do you know how depressing that is? But he keeps going. The thing with the disease is that when it hits, it hits very hard. So today we want to dedicated this show to Akuku Danger and part of the proceeds from the show will go towards clearing his bill but I want you to share the little you have through this pay bill No. Paybill-891300 (Account number- Akuku Danger),” said Mwalim Churchill during his New Year’s eve show at Garden City Mall.