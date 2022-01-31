Akuku Danger back in hospital

Comedian Mannerson Ochieng, popularly known as Akuku Danger, has been readmitted to hospital with breathing complications, days after he was discharged after a month-long stay.

The news was made public by actress Sandra Dacha, who’s been by his side throughout his sickness.

Dacha explained that the comedian is currently admitted in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) at the Nairobi West hospital.

“We are back to the Hospital again. Difficulties in breathing again…He is currently at the HDU as we speak. Keep praying for @itsakukudanger,” she wrote.

The actress also shared a picture of the comedian in hospital with an oxygen mask meant to help him breath with the caption, “continue fighting baby.”

The funny man was discharged from Nairobi West Hospital on January 24 and allowed to go home three days later after drafting an agreement on how he was going to clear his outstanding medical bill totalling Sh2 million.