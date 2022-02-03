Akothee’s sister reveals baby bump

Musician Akothee (in green dress) feeds his sister Cebbie with a piece of cake to celebrate the launch of her nail parlour. PHOTO: COURTESY

Singer Akothee’s sister Cebbie Nyasengo is pregnant.

Cebbie shared a picture of herself showing off her baby bump on social media.

The news comes as a welcomed surprise to her fans who expressed their joy following the good news.

“You sure deserve a baby girl treatment from pre to post natal care. Are you a mother, a husband, a brother or a sister, here is the most important message for your loved ones,” wrote Cebbie on Instagram.

Cebbie got engaged last year in a publicized event that took place outside a city café. Her fiancé City Doctor Juspus Rusana popped the question to a surprised Cebbie.

He also gifted her a brand new car.

Below is what netizens had to say.

“Ohooo Hatimae 👏👏,” wrote mama_ethan.

“Congratulations,” said marion783.

“Congratulations sweetheart ❤,” said mimomaureen.

“You will be a pretty mommie! And you will rock your pregnancy sana,” replied nyar_madam.

“Congratulations gal😍,” said stehtush.