Akothee’s sister launches nail parlor in Kisumu

Musician Akothee (in green dress) feeds his sister Cebbie with a piece of cake to celebrate the launch of her nail parlour. PHOTO: COURTESY

Musician Akothee (in green dress) feeds his sister Cebbie with a piece of cake to celebrate the launch of her nail parlour. PHOTO: COURTESY

Musician Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Kokeyo has launched her nail bar parlor in Kisumu.

Born Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, Cebbie couldn’t hide her joy at the start of this project namely Ritzy Nail Bar, which she holds dear.

“This is the Day. I’m a proud girl just doing her thing. This far the Lord has brought us,” she explained.

Cebbie’s elder sister Akothee, whose real name is Nancy Akoth, was also in attendance at the launch, as was Rosella Rasanga, Siaya County’s First Lady.

We highly appreciated and support when our young entrepreneurs venture into business and gain self-actualization. It’s the idea for me. We Lake Region Economic bloc Women have decided to join hands and support women in business,” added Rasanga.

Akothee congratulated her sister and advised her that business needs patience, consistency, and lack of giving up.

Cebbie doubles up as the Chief Executive of Virtual Twenty One Limited, a public relations and marketing company. She also tops up as being the Global Peace Ambassador of 2021.

Even though the two sisters have had their fights in the support, they have also shown the maturity to support each other’s hutsle.

Cebbie joins the list of celebrities who are in the beauty industry.

Others are musician Wahu with Afrosiri, Huddah with Huddah Cosmetics, Betty Kyalo with Flair by Betty, Joanna Kinuthia with Joanna K Cosmetics, Susan Kaittany with The Posh Palace, Lilly Asigo with Asigo Beauty, Vera Sidika with Vera Beauty Parlour, and Lillian Muli with La Modelle.