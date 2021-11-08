Akothee pledges sanitary towels support to Michelle Obama school

Singer Esther Akoth, who is popularly known to her fans as Akothee, has pledged to support students at Michelle Obama girls secondary school with sanitary towels and tissue papers.

Akothee, also a businesswoman and philanthropist, also promised to complete the roofing of a building at the school that is still under construction.

Via a message on her official Instagram page, Akothee noted her mother, who doubles up as a board member at the school and has been asking her to support the school that was founded in 2012.

“Michelle Obama secondary school was founded in 2012. My mother sits as a board member and she can’t let my ears rest for this school. They have 250 girls only which the Akothee Foundation will support the school with 20 boxes of rosy tissues and sanitary towels every month. That’s two packets per student. I have also promised to do the roofing of the new building by sending them two iron sheets. God bless the work of my hands,” she explained.

The school is named after the former US First Lady who also is the wife of Barack Obama, an American with Kenyan roots.

This is the latest venture by Akothee via the Akothee Foundation to support Kenyans.

The Kula Ngoma na Mama Oyoo hitmaker recently also pledged a donation of maize flour worth Sh 500,000 for the Emergency Relief and Household support program on her birthday while indicating it is prudent to celebrate the most important day of her life with the needy.