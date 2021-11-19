Akothee, Nelly Oaks declare undying love for each other

Songbird Akothee has been unwell for quite some time now, and she has taken time to appreciate her lover, Nelly Oaks for standing by her side.

In a sweet, heartfelt message on Instagram, Akothee poured out her heart to her bae.

“I declare you my hero, my sweetheart, my love, my protector and my guardian Angel! Nelson Oyugi… I celebrate you my king @nellyoaks no man can stand me since most of them are after Akothee and not Esther Akoth Kokeyo, you are after nothing but my wellbeing. Thank you very much for collecting me from a dustbin…” Akothee’s message reads in part.

She advised single mothers to get a life and cautioned ‘home wreckers’ to leave her alone she now got a man.

This comes a few days after Nelly Oaks proclaimed that Akothee is his angel.