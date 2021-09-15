Akorino model ‘Pesh’ officially off the market

Akorino model Pesh enjoying her holiday at the coast with a mysterious man. PHOTO | COURTESY

Popular Akorino model Peris Wanjiku, aka Pesh, is officially off the market.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Pesh revealed he is engaged after dating for three years.

Akorino is a religious group mainly found among the Agikuyu tribe.

The word Mukurino is said to mean who is the deliverer (Jesus).

The wedding with the lucky man is set to take place in October of 2021.

Dan (her fiancé) proposed earlier this year.

“We started out as friends then after a few years, he told me that he had developed romantic feelings for me and asked me to be his girlfriend. I am so happy because he has been very supportive to me, especially my modelling career,” Pesh said.

In 2019 social media went ablaze after she shared pictures of herself while at the coast in the company of a man.

The two were pictured inside a plane and also enjoying a boat ride at the ocean.

She however did not reveal his identity.

Pesh rose to the limelight for her uniqueness in the modelling industry by refusing to remove the Akorino head wrap while modelling, not to mention her boldness which is a contrast to the “reserved” nature of Akorino’s.