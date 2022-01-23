AFCON: Buhari rallies Super Eagles ahead of Tunisia tie

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has commended the country’s national football team for winning all three group matches at the 2021 Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon.

The Head of State has also urged the team, commonly referred to as the Super Eagles, to maintain focus and train their sights on winning the continental title.

“The President urges the Augustin Eguavoen-led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in this competition,” read a statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina,

Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their last Group ‘D’ assignment at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua to maintain their top position finish in the four team pool.

The Super Eagles, managed by local coach Augustine Equavoen, had also defeated Egypt 1-0, and spanked Sudan 3-1.

Besides finishing top of Group D, the Super Eagles are the only team in the 24-nation tournament that has won all matches thus far.

Buhari has also urged the country to rally behind the Super Eagles.

He noted that the sportsmanship from traveling fans, sportswriters and team in Cameroon continue to enliven the importance of sports, particularly football, as an enabler of development, peace, tolerance, friendship and cooperation.

“The President wishes the Super Eagles the very best, pledging that his administration would continue to support the efforts of international, regional and national football organizations to use the sport as a tool to build a better and peaceful world.”

Nigeria will face Tunisia on Sunday in their round of 16 fixture in Garoua.