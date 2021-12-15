Actress Wilbroda on why she’s yet to get married

Media personality Jacqueline Nyaminde says her search for her missing rib is becoming tricky as the men she meets suggest she is too loud.

In an interview with Switch TV, Nyaminde, who’s well known in the entertainment circles by the stage name Wilbroda, further suggests most men she meets are afraid to step up.

“Selling my CV is not easy because men who hit on me have already met me and say I’m too loud,” she explained.

And while recollecting the failed marriage with her baby daddy the actress who made her name in the Papa Shirandula show said that she prefers not to talk about it as the last time that she did it rubbed people the wrong way.

“I don’t know if I want to talk about it because last time it rubbed people the wrong way and you know things that we say always have a way of getting twisted into something else.”

A few months back, the mother of one explained the cause of her failed marriage was her relatives who were always at her house, a message she now claims was misconstrued.

“If one wants to marry or get married, do so. I have seen marriages that work, and that are doing really really well,” she added.

Wilbroda, who currently works as a radio presenter, also gave her secret to co-parenting and emphasized that mutual respect is key and that all that is required is that the two parents simply focus on the child.