Actress Mercy Johnson, Akothee decry bullying by teachers

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, the popular Nollywood actress, has lamented what she says is the bullying of her child by her teacher.

In a detailed Instagram post, the actress also called out the teacher whom she accuses of bullying her eight-year-old child.

“Since when is it a crime to be Mercy Johnson-Okojie’s daughter?” she posed.

The actress further claims the teacher did not explain himself when asked.

Johnson who is well known in Kenya and on the continent having starred in several movies adds that she has sought the help of the school headteacher.

Her plight was supported by Kenyan musician Esther Akoth alias Akothee, who noted that kids of celebrity parents are having it rough in schools.

Akothee also explained how her daughter namely Prudence was once accused of being an Illuminati and the teacher asked students to stay away from her.

Illuminati is a secret cult that is said to involve rich people.

The move made the musician transfer her daughter to another school.

Furthermore, Akothee says there was a teacher who would always refer to her as some lost mother with no direction.

The said teacher would ask her kids whether their mother was normal.

“The second female teacher would just frown by seeing my kids. Well, I am that one parent who never missed my kids’ parents’ day! My children finished school till the university, no pregnancy, no misbehavior, as her own child dropped out of school (so who is a sober parent here),” she wrote.