Actress Kate stars in new Kenyan film

It could be the next big thing in the Kenya Film industry.

A production by Kenyan filmmakers Philip Karanja and Abel Mutua, known for their roles as actors in the Tahidi High series, has hit the screens.

Dubbed A Grand Little Lie (GLL) the film is said to have taken 40 days to produce.

“Exactly 40 days ago we embarked on a journey. You guys gave us a task and we had no choice but to deliver! This is the time,” explained Karanja.

The two were hosted by filmmaker Silas Shitsukane Ambani aka Sledge Kenya, and Kenyan YouTube sensation Foi Wambui.

“A Grand Little Lie Premiere was the event of the year. The red carpet was amazingly beautiful. And hosting it is so far one of the highlights of my year. I had never hosted such an event before, but doing it with the beautiful @foiwambui was out of this world,” explained Shitsukane.

A Grand Little Lie is a riveting story about a young man called Joe, a people-pleaser, who tells a small lie to his boss in order to please his girlfriend, a lie that eventually blows up to magnitudes of biblical proportions. The film, which was produced by Phil- It productions, a production house founded by actor turned director Phillip Karanja, first premiered on Friday 1st October at Nairobi Cinema.

The film has featured some of Kenya’s A-list actors namely Michael Munyoki as Joe, Mercy Mutisya as Ziada, Bilal Mwaura as Plug, Catherine Kamau as Boss Lady, Nyokabi Macharia as assistant plug, and Sauti Sol’s lead singer Bien just to mention a few.

The film industry undoubtedly suffered a major setback when lockdowns and restrictions on public gatherings were put in place by the government as part of the containment measures for the spread of Covid-19, but with much fervor, Phil-It productions have shone a ray of light into the future of film in Kenya by boldly making its very first movie, with yet other productions which include Hullabaloo Estate, Andakava, MaEmpress, and Sue Na Jonnie among many more.